Michigan Commit Will Johnson Visits USC

Five-star cornerback Will Johnson has had quite a busy week.

Johnson took an official visit to USC on June 10, despite being committed to the Michigan Wolverines. Gerard Martinez of 247Sports posted a photo of Johnson on campus alongside fellow cornerback Domani Jackson.

Johnson and Jackson have been vocal about wanting to become a 'package deal'. It even seems like the pair are trying to recruit one another to their respective schools. Recently, Johnson admitted that he was 'trying hard' to get Jackson to Ann Arbor.

"We still want to play together but we’ll see how it goes. I’m trying hard to bring him to Michigan too. I want him to come here just like he wants me to come there. It’s going to be tough both ways but we’ll see how it works out."

However, Domani has no planned visits to Michigan at this time. But the same can't be said for Johnson. According to 247Sports the Michigan native is scheduled to visit the Wolverines on June 18.

So how likely is it that USC will flip Johnson's recruitment? According to Sports Illustrated's Wolverine Digest publisher Brandon Brown:

"Even with Johnson being pretty solidly committed and comfortable with his position coach, USC cornerbacks coach Donte Williams has been all over the talented Michigan product. Williams came all the way to Ferris State just to spend some time with Johnson during the camp and the two definitely seemed close."

Johnson is the No. 1 overall player in Michigan and No. 4 overall cornerback according to 247Sports. He attends Gross Pointe South High School in Grosse Pointe, MI, and measures at 6'3", 190-pounds.

