Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Commit Will Johnson Visits USC

By Claudette Montana Pattison
Posted by 
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAq7W_0aTCUflh00

Five-star cornerback Will Johnson has had quite a busy week.

Johnson took an official visit to USC on June 10, despite being committed to the Michigan Wolverines. Gerard Martinez of 247Sports posted a photo of Johnson on campus alongside fellow cornerback Domani Jackson.

Johnson and Jackson have been vocal about wanting to become a 'package deal'. It even seems like the pair are trying to recruit one another to their respective schools. Recently, Johnson admitted that he was 'trying hard' to get Jackson to Ann Arbor.

[READ: Will Johnson Reveals 'Trying Hard' to Flip Domani Jackson's USC Commitment]

"We still want to play together but we’ll see how it goes. I’m trying hard to bring him to Michigan too. I want him to come here just like he wants me to come there. It’s going to be tough both ways but we’ll see how it works out."

However, Domani has no planned visits to Michigan at this time. But the same can't be said for Johnson. According to 247Sports the Michigan native is scheduled to visit the Wolverines on June 18.

So how likely is it that USC will flip Johnson's recruitment? According to Sports Illustrated's Wolverine Digest publisher Brandon Brown:

"Even with Johnson being pretty solidly committed and comfortable with his position coach, USC cornerbacks coach Donte Williams has been all over the talented Michigan product. Williams came all the way to Ferris State just to spend some time with Johnson during the camp and the two definitely seemed close."

Johnson is the No. 1 overall player in Michigan and No. 4 overall cornerback according to 247Sports. He attends Gross Pointe South High School in Grosse Pointe, MI, and measures at 6'3", 190-pounds.

[Insider Reports Donte Williams is 'All Over' Will Johnson]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
303
Followers
292
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Grosse Pointe, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Wolverines#American Football#247sports#Usc Commitment#Sports Illustrated#Wolverine Digest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AllTrojans

Breaking: Penn State Target Commits to USC

On Sunday, four-star cornerback Jaeden Gould, announced his commitment to USC. Gould attends Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, NJ and is a top ranked cornerback in the 2022 class. Despite having 38 offers total, his final two choices came down to Penn State and USC. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound corner...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllTrojans

Report: Oklahoma State QB Transfers to USC

According to reports, Oklahoma State quarterback Brendan Costello is headed to USC. Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel, announced on Sunday that, "Brendan Costello is headed to USC. The former three-star recruit will join the Trojans as a preferred walk-on. He starred at San Clemente High School and had an offer sheet with numerous Power 5 schools."
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

USC LB Palaie Gaoteote Enrolls at Ohio State?

According to reports, former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote may have enrolled at Ohio State University. The Las Vegas natives name now appears in the university’s student directory, which could mean that he intends to join the Buckeyes this fall. Gaoteote entered the NCAA transfer portal in December of 2020. He...
Arizona StatePosted by
AllTrojans

Pac-12 Coach: Arizona State Football's NCAA Allegations are 'Disrespectful'

Arizona State University is in hot water and one Pac-12 coach isn't happy about it. According to reports, ASU has been accused of violating several rules set by the NCAA during the mandated 'dead period' during the COVID-19 pandemic. The dead period prohibited in-person recruiting activities from taking place, and ordered all communication to be driven solely by electronics.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AllTrojans

USC Football Commit Makes Elite 11 Roster

22' quarterback Devin Brown has been named to the Elite 11 final roster. The USC commit joins other big time names including, Quinn Ewers, Walker Howard, Ty Simpson, Conner Weigman, Cade Klubnik, Maalik Murphy, AJ Duffy, Gavin Wimsatt, Drew Allar, Jacurri Brown, Holden Geriner, Nick Evers, Tayven Jackson, Katin Houser, Tevin Carter, AJ Swann, Zach Pyron, Luther Richesson, and Nate Johnson.
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

Jaeden Gould 22' USC Prospect Announces Commitment Date

2022 cornerback Jaeden Gould, will announce his commitment on social media Sunday, June 20. Gould is a New Jersey native who attends Bergen Catholic High School. He is a four-star recruit ranked No. 130 nationally and the No.1 cornerback in New Jersey per 247sports. Over the past few weeks, Gould...
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

USC Athletics Partners With Altius Sports Partners for NIL Support

USC Athletics is taking a big step, helping student-athletes capitalize on their name, image, and likeness. The university has partnered with Altius Sports Partners to provide 'strategic guidance, consultation, and wide-ranging educational support' for their athletes. This new partnership will benefit all of USC's men's and women's sports programs. According...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Sam Darnold Has 'New Energy' With Carolina Panthers

A fresh start just might be exactly what Sam Darnold needed. The former USC Trojan spent three seasons with the New York Jets before getting traded to the Carolina Panthers, and his teammates are noticing a difference in his play already. Panthers wide receiver, Robby Anderson, played with Darnold in...
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

Expert Evaluates USC Football Commit Mykel Williams

On June 15, Georgia native Mykel Williams announced his commitment to the USC Trojans. The defensive lineman took to social media to break the news writing, “It's over." Williams is the No. 4 ranked player in Georgia and the No. 9 ranked defensive lineman per 247Sports. There is no doubt that landing a five-star talent is a big win for USC, but what makes Williams so special?
NBAPosted by
AllTrojans

Report Reveals 'Best Fit' for NBA Prospect Evan Mobley

USC freshman Evan Mobley is projected to become a top-three pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Mobley spent one season with the USC Trojans and helped the team achieve an Elite 8 appearance and a 25-8 overall record. Mobley is unique because of his versatility and size. The 7-footer is...
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

Darwin Barlow TCU Running Back Commits to USC

Former TCU running back Darwin Barlow has officially committed to the USC Trojans. Barlow entered the NCAA transfer portal on May 20 after spending two seasons with the Horned Frogs. He took to social media to publicly announce the news. Barlow the Newton (TX) native was recruited by USC out...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Insider Makes Bold Prediction for Michael Pittman Jr. in 2021

Former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. returns for his second season with the Indianapolis Colts. Pittman Jr. was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft by Indy, and had a solid rookie campaign last season. During the COVID-19 era he amassed 40 receptions, 503 yards and one touchdown. With new...
NBAPosted by
AllTrojans

Amon-Ra St. Brown Received Uplifting Message From Magic Johnson

Amon-Ra St. Brown was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He declared for the draft after spending three seasons with the USC Trojans. During his time in Southern California he amassed 178 receptions, 2,270 yards, and 16 touchdowns. These stats were impressive enough for the Lions' to select St. Brown at pick No. 112 overall.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AllTrojans

WATCH: 22' DL Christen Miller's Warm Welcome to USC

Four-star Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) defensive lineman Christen Miller has touched down in Los Angeles for his official visit to USC. Miller was seen arriving at LAX with pure joy and excitement on his face, while Armond Hawkins, Director of High School Relations provided him with a warm welcome. Back...
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

Source: USC's Coaching Staff Wasn't 'Good Fit' for Jay Toia

Freshman defensive tackle Jay Toia shocked USC fans when he decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal on May 24. Toia committed to USC back in 2018, and enrolled early this spring. He spent spring ball with the Trojans and competed in USC's Spring Showcase. Despite having an impressive debut, Toia said he, "felt forced to make a major decision signing with USC based on limited information because of COVID-19 restrictions." After being on campus for a few short months it became clear that he needed a change.
Anaheim, CAPosted by
AllTrojans

Tetairoa McMillan 22' WR Recaps Visit To USC

One of USC’s most coveted targets is 22' wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. McMillan is a three-sport athlete who attends Servite High School in Anaheim, California. He is the No. 4 overall wide receiver and No. 2 player in California per 247Sports. With his 6-foot-4 frame, McMillan displays natural body control and incredible catching abilities.
College SportsPosted by
AllTrojans

Stephen Carr: 'It was Very Tough to Leave USC'

Running back Stephen Carr was one of two tailbacks that left USC this offseason joining the Indiana Hoosiers program. Carr spent four seasons with USC and rushed for 1,329 yards on 264 carries (5.0 average) with 12 touchdowns in 35 games. Despite being close to home, the Gardena [Calif.] native decided he wanted a change for his final year of eligibility.