Platinum Games reveals new Babylon's Fall gameplay and details

Annapurna Interactive has brought loads of great games to mobile, consoles, and PC over the years. While we only get a few games day and date on mobile, I usually try everything I can from the publisher. Barring new games, Annapurna Interactive has also brought many PlayStation classics like the recently released The Unfinished Swan ($4.99) to mobile in great conversions. If you’ve not played a single game published by Annapurna Interactive on iOS, there are quite a few good starting options with interactive and amazing stories like If Found… ($4.99) and the absolutely essential (on any platform) Donut County ($4.99). Annapurna Interactive also has The Artful Escape due on Apple Arcade which looks phenomenal. Today, the publisher announced the Annapurna Interactive Showcase set for July 29th with updates, reveals, new gameplay, and much more set to be shown off including an update on The Artful Escape. Watch the teaser trailer with lots of games below: