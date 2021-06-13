Cancel
Platinum Games reveals new Babylon's Fall gameplay and details

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 7 days ago
Platinum Games announced Babylon's Fall at E3 2018, saying it would be out sometime in 2019. That obviously didn't happen, and the game largely fell off the radar until July 2020, when Platinum reassured us all that it's still coming—although it didn't have much more to say than that. Today we got a fresh (and fuller) look at it during the Square Enix E3 livestream, with a new gameplay trailer and details from the developers.

