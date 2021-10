The word about the Grand Theft Auto remastered edition had been around in leaks for some time, and finally we have something official to exult. Rockstar Games has publically announced the existence of the remake, and it will come in the form of “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.” The package will be loaded with HD remakes of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas – something that we all will rejoice; the millennial crowd in particular. The release of this package coincides with the 20th anniversary of GTA 3’s original release on PS 2 which is not surprising at all.

