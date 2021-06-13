Watch: Marwin González needs just 11 pitches to retire Blue Jays

The Houston Astros topped the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 yesterday at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. Jose Altuve led off the game with a home run and the Astros added another solo homer in the second inning for an early 2-0 lead. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second to make it 2-1. But the Astros racked up runs in the 3rd, 7th and 8th to take a 6-1 lead that the Jays could not come back from, ending the first homestand in Buffalo with a loss.