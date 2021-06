The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their second round series. Game 2 is never a true “must win” in a best of seven series, but the Bucks don’t want to go down 0-2 against a Nets team playing without James Harden. In Game 1’s 115-107 victory, Harden left the game with a right hamstring injury and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 29 and 25 points, respectively. Harden has been ruled out for Game 2 and even though the series never truly begins until a team loses at home, down 0-2 against Durant and Irving is less than ideal. Will the Bucks rebound, or will the Nets make it two in a row? Let’s find out.