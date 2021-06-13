Commentary: SC must do better, and that starts with vaccinations

The most effective way to keep persons behind bars in the system is to first alienate them from family and friends and from their community support systems. Give those folks 15 minutes per week to hug a friend or family member, and then make it really difficult to keep in touch with anyone from outside the system. A good way to do that is to charge them unreasonable fees to communicate with those people. The prison telecom industry grosses nearly $1.2 billion per year in the United States. Federal and state prisons have been regulated by the Federal Communications Commission to charge no more than about 21 cents per minute for inmates to call family and friends. However, county and local jails aren’t so structured. These jails charge up to a dollar per minute for inmates to call loved ones, and to remain grounded as they serve their court-mandated sentences.