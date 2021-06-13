Commentary: SC must do better, and that starts with vaccinations
South Carolina is a state that has had a fraught relationship with education; this pandemic moment shows we also are a state with a fraught relationship with truth. South Carolina consistently ranks very low compared to other states in the number of people educated and the quality of education. This is one of the most beautiful places in our nation with an interrelated constellation of some of the ugliest social problems, including low education rankings, poverty, obesity and adverse health outcomes, systemic racism, homophobia and unusually high rates of intimate partner murder.www.postandcourier.com