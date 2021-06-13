Will Britney Spears Appear In Court For Her Conservatorship Hearing?
If you've been on Britney Spears' Instagram lately, you would know she's ready for the summer with a hot pink swimsuit. The "Baby One More Time" singer revealed in an IG post of her wearing her neon suit that she also has a hidden tattoo on the back of her neck that translates to "healing" (via People). Healing is exactly what Britney's fans believe she needs after watching the recent documentary on the star — "Framing Britney Spears" — which was released in February 2021 (via BBC News). The "The New York Times Presents" TV film centers around the treatment of Britney by the media and her recent conservatorship battle, which sparked the "Free Britney" movement.www.thelist.com