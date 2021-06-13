Will Britney Spears Appear In Court For Her Conservatorship Hearing?

It seems like a horror movie, and it just can't be real. You wake up. You roll over to check your phone and text your friends, but you're blocked — you're not allowed to look at social media or communicate with anyone without rigorous consultation and approval from The People Who Oversee You. You want to leave your home and drive your car, but you're not allowed to go anywhere. You try to protest your conditions, but you've been barred from hiring an attorney. Upwards of 99% of your earnings are immediately taken away from you, and you're not even allowed to see where they're going.