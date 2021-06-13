Cancel
Another First as Royal Caribbean Ship Sails From Nassau

By Richard Simms
cruiseradio.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday was another good day for the cruise industry as Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas set sail from Nassau in the Bahamas. This was the first time a ship from the company’s fleet has departed from a North American port since the industry shut down well over a year ago.

