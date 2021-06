Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Laser Orange” (tba 2021) The Dunk Low has been nothing short of special this year. While 2019 hinted at the rise of the sneaker, we didn’t expect Nike to put all their eggs in one basket with a bunch of colorways releasing throughout the year and more and more surfacing just about every week. The latest is this orange/white iteration that surfaced with a detailed look at the seasonal colorway. Set to release exclusively in women’s sizing, the new iteration will feature classic white leather on the side paneling and toes while Laser Orange highlights the overlays and Nike Swoosh branding. A matching white midsole and Laser Orange rubber outsole then finish off the sleek colorway.