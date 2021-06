The Australian dollar had a horrible week, ultimately reaching down towards the 0.75 handle. This is a market that certainly seems to be struggling and now it looks very likely that we are going to continue to go much lower. The fact that we are closing at the very bottom of the candlestick does suggest there is going to be a bit of follow-through coming. With this, I believe that the first signs of weakness should be sold into, as it is likely that the Aussie could go looking towards the 0.70 level. It looks as if the US dollar is going to strengthen, at least for the short term.