Tesla issued three recalls for the Model 3 electric compact sedan and mechanically related Model Y electric compact crossover, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The largest of the three recalls affects the 2019-2021 Model 3 and 2020-2021 Model Y for a potentially loose brake caliper on 5,974 vehicles. The two fasteners used to attach the brake caliper to the wheel can loosen over time and separate from the wheel knuckle, causing the caliper to contact the inner surface of the wheel rim. This could lead to a loss of tire pressure and increase the risk of a crash.