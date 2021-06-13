Cancel
Tough Luck for Harvey in Detroit Race 2

By Official Release
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelle Isle, Mich. (13 June 2021) – Jack Harvey was hoping to take lessons learned from Saturday’s Detroit Race 1 into Race 2 on Sunday but unfortunately several instances of bad luck prevented Harvey from moving his No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda through the field. The Meyer Shank Racing entry finished 23rd.

