Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Elgato Stream Deck review: A Mac accessory you didn't realize you need

By William Gallagher
Apple Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the launch of its updated software and new online store, Elgato's Stream Deck becomes ever more a must-have accessory for all desktop Mac users. You spend all day at your Mac, which has a keyboard that's already got at least 78 keys on it. No wonder it's hard to see why you'd want to buy a separate device to give you 6, 15, or 32 more buttons. — It used to be easier to see why you would want to use a keyboard like the Optimus Maximus, where every single key was not only programmable but also a screen. At your choice, for instance, you could have a different layout of keys that highlighted typical video editing keys such as J, K, and L, when you were in Final Cut Pro.

appleinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decks#Software#The Optimus Maximus#Cyrillic#The Elgato Stream Deck#Omnioutliner#Mail#The Stream Deck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Computers
News Break
Amazon
Related
Computersava360.com

What Apple didn’t tell you - WWDC 2021

Supercharge your Mac with Setapp! Download and install today at http://stpp.co/LinusTechTips2. Save 10% and Free Worldwide Shipping at Ridge Wallet by using offer code LINUS at https://www.ridge.com/LINUS. Apple’s WWDC happens every year, and it’s not a hit every year, but you can usually see a bit of what they didn’t...
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Elgato Stream Deck 5.0 application update rolled out

Elgato has rolled out a new update to their Stream Deck application adding a number of new features including a store, plug-ins, music, sound effects and icon packs. “The Stream Deck Store is empowering creators with a wealth of digital assets they can use to enrich their content and ultimately boost their streams’ production values.”
Cell Phonestheappletech.net

Noteworthy iPhone Accessories Deals You Probably Don’t Want To Miss!

When you clip the on-page coupon, you can get RAVPower’s new 120W 4-Port USB-C GaN II Charging Station for $79.99 from Amazon. Normally $90, today’s deal represents the first price reduction we’ve seen, saving you $10. This charging station, with a total power output of 120W, is more than capable of streamlining your entire desk or nightstand setup. Along with a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports, you’ll find dual 60W USB-C outputs for charging everything from MacBooks and iPads to the rest of your gear.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Vice

How to Hunt Down App Store Subscriptions You Didn’t Realize You Pay For

Who among us hasn’t signed up for an app subscription and said “yes” to the pop-up box on our phones asking if we’d like to sign up for monthly payments, swearing up and down that we’ll remember to cancel it when the free trial runs out, only to… not? Let he who actually went back and manually deleted their Afterlight Pro account cast the first stone! But as we are all striving to manage our money in these times, it’s easy to hunt down and snipe the charges you no longer want to pay, if you know where to look.
Skin Careava360.com

Smartest Beauty Gadgets And Accessories You Didn't Know You Need

Incredible beauty gadgets and other ideas that will amaze you. Do you want to give some color to your arms this summer? Why not try our DIY temporary tattoo hack. Find a fun picture online and print it on regular paper. Then, apply it to your skin with the illustration facing inwards. Spray perfume on it until the paper is wet. Let it sit there for a while, and voila.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

"You don't even need root nowadays"

I'm looking at getting a Note 10 Plus for my next phone. Probably 4G instead of 5G because the 5G phones are more expensive. I'm looking around to check which models have root-ability, and I saw someone comment that "there's very little reason to even root anymore". I'm not sure if they meant Magisk as well, or not. (Source) They are marked inactive, so there's no point replying to them on that thread.
SoftwareMacdaily News

The best new features in Apple’s new macOS 12 Monterey

After installing and testing macOS 12 Monterey for the past week, AppleInsider has collected their favorite features about which almost everyone will be excited. eatures such as Universal Control take top billing. Universal Control allows you to place an iPad or Mac next to another Mac and effortlessly move your mouse and keyboard from device to device. Apple’s demo is incredible — but not everyone has another Mac or the need to use a mouse and keyboard on their iPad. So we didn’t include it on our list.
Computerstheapplepost.com

Apple discontinues space gray Mac accessories

Apple has discontinued its space gray Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad for the Mac after discontinuing the space gray iMac Pro earlier this year. As spotted by Appleosophy on Friday, the space gray accessories are now fully removed from the online Apple Store after it was confirmed last month that like the space gray iMac Pro, the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad would be available for a limited time only while supplies last.
ComputersGadget Review

HP Chromebook Review_

When most hear of laptops powered by Chrome OS, most simply look somewhere else, and for good reason. Often tied with low end parts, Chromebooks can’t handle tasks like gaming. Yet that’s where the value of the HP Chromebook shines. No frills, no nonsense, the HP Chromebook focuses on productivity and productivity only. While this may bring it down in some areas, such as low storage and a bizarre reliance on online connectivity, the Chromebook’s screen, keyboard and low price point make it perfect for a portable coding computer, making it a great selection in our list for Best Ubuntu Laptop and the best laptop.
TechnologyPosted by
BlogHer

9 Free Digital Tools You Didn’t Know You Needed

Explore the entire BlogHer VOTY 100 digital issue. In the age of the endless scroll, creating consistently eye-catching and quality content is the name of the game. It can be tempting to drop serious cash on monthly subscriptions to a hundred different platforms; from photo editing apps to design tools to social scheduling and beyond.
Electronicsosxdaily.com

How to Update HomePod Software

Are you looking to update the software on your HomePod or HomePod mini to the latest version of HomePod OS software? Keeping HomePod updated allows access to new features and functionality, so it’s a good idea to do. Updating a smart speaker may not be a familiar process to many users, but as you’d probably expect, Apple makes the update process pretty easy and straightforward.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Apple sells out of Space Gray Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, Mouse

Introduced with the iMac Pro in 2017, and discontinued in May 2021, Apple's Space Gray accessories are now all sold out in the Apple Store. Apple announced in mid-May 2021 that it would no longer produce the Space Gray accessories, but they did remain on sale "while supplies last." Now, however, they have been erased from the online Apple Store, as has the iMac Pro they were originally designed for.
Computersmobilesyrup.com

Leaker says M1X MacBook Pro, Mac mini could arrive in Q4 2021

Rumours about Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro refresh have circulated online for some time now. According to various leakers and tipsters, the updated MacBook Pro will likely sport a more powerful ‘M1X’ chip and a slightly new design. One thing leakers haven’t agreed on: the release date. In the lead-up to...
ComputersPosted by
Coinspeaker

3 DeFi Platforms You Didn’t Know You Need

Have a look at the following DeFi platforms that can be of great use for you. Staying ahead of the curve in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space can be challenging, given the sheer rate of progress being made, and the number of promising platforms appearing each week. Nonetheless, failing to...
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Apple Music in India Getting Spatial Audio and Lossless

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless quality tracks have rolled out for Apple Music users around the world. Shortly, those in India will be getting these features too, iMore reported. When Apple launched Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio for Apple Music last week, users of the music streaming service...
Yogaidropnews.com

Apple Fitness+ Is Finally Coming to Your Mac with macOS Monterey

MacOS Monterey is full of surprises. As developers and beta users dive into Apple’s upcoming desktop operating system, they are discovering a handful of exciting new features such as this gem in AirPlay. At WWDC 2021, Apple confirmed the expansion of AirPlay to the Mac, but what the Cupertino company...