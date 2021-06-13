Rasika Dugal: Sometimes you only need yourself to be amused

The most important relationship you'll ever have is the relationship you have with yourself, so it's important to be true to you. Other people are important, of course, but you are the person you spend the most amount of time with. You are the person who deeply feels your ups and downs. You are the person who has the strongest insights and connections to your hopes, dreams, and passions. It is you who takes actions, even when those actions involve others, toward your mental heath and wellbeing.