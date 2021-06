While the Evil Dead series lags behind many of the best known horror franchises when it comes to quantity, it stands head and shoulders above many by its massive fanbase always hungry for more comedy and gore filled outings for the demons of the Necronomicon Ex Mortis. When Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell brought the world a bloody tale of Deadites and decapitation in 1981, neither could have anticipated that the Evil Dead would still be going stronger than ever forty years later. Now the documentary Hail to the Deadites will bring back all the memories and more when it arrives On Demand this summer.