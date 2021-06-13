Cancel
Washington, DC

Flagmakers prepare designs as D.C. statehood debate heats up

By Ivana Saric
Axios
 7 days ago
U.S. flagmakers have begun preparing designs to add a 51st star to the American flag amidst a revitalized push to grant statehood to Washington, D.C., NBC News reports. The state of play: The House passed a bill for D.C. statehood in April, but getting it through the Senate remains a long shot.

Washington, DC
