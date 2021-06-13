[WATCH] SMILEZ Sessions 2 Captures BTS of Yo Gotti’s “Drop” Video

Memphis juggernaut Yo Gotti has always had a knack for coming through with catchy songs that are going to make people want to twerk. Every summer, it feels like Yo Gotti has yet another club-friendly hit on his hands, and in 2021, he is keeping the streak alive thanks to his collaborative new track with DaBaby, "Drop." The song dropped on Thursday and it has received quite a bit of praise as both Yo Gotti and DaBaby sound as focused as ever on it. Just a day after the song's release, the two are back with a music video for the track, and it's clear these two had a lot of fun filming it.