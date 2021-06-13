Cancel
[WATCH] SMILEZ Sessions 2 Captures BTS of Yo Gotti’s “Drop” Video

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Happy” rapper SMILEZ is back with episode 2 of the SMILEZ Sessions bringing a behind-the-scenes look of Yo Gotti‘s “Drop” video featuring DaBaby. SMILEZ joined the rapper and CEO of Collective Music Group, DaBaby, and CMG artists Blac Youngsta and 42 Dugg in thev ideo with a ton of women. After the shoot, the rappers kicked it inside the infamous yellow room and chopped it up, as they enjoyed SMILEZ Energy Drinks. After the shoot, Blac Youngsta and 42 Dugg stepped into the Studio SMILEZ booth and laid down some new music, set to release at a later date.

thesource.com
