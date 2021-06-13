Cancel
Politics

Analysis: Big Decisions Await Governor, Voters After Session

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers wrangled their votes, worked out their deals and wrapped up their session. But they still have two hurdles to getting their most significant measures enacted: persuading the voters and surviving the governor's veto pen. One top tax priority for Republican Senate President Page...

www.usnews.com
State
Louisiana State
Politics

‘LaPolitics’: The session is over but not the decisions

The wheeling and dealing and cheerleading and screaming have ended, thanks to a final adjournment from both chambers in time for the regular session’s 6 p.m. deadline last night. But don’t celebrate too hard—no one is allowed to turn the page on the session quite yet. Still pending are further vetoes from Gov. John Bel Edwards, should he choose to execute that authority again. Additionally, a big ballot push is on deck for this fall for a tax package that was championed by the legislative leadership. During his post-session news conference last night, Edwards said he needed to carefully review the multipart tax plan. Still, it sounded like the governor was leaning toward signing off on the package that was championed by Ways and Means Chair Stuart Bishop and Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Chair Bret Allain. The governor did say he had some concerns about another important bill passed by Sen. Rick Ward and Speaker pro tem Tanner Magee that would redirect money from the general fund to roads and bridges. Lawmakers rallied around the last-minute idea and made it a reality. “I’m not yet ready to tell you whether this particular bill is one we’re going to sign,” Edwards told reporters last night. Aside from waiting on the governor, lawmakers also have to turn their attention to passing a set of constitutional amendments in October that will represent the tax package they passed during the regular session. Making the proposals digestible in a way that voters can understand income taxes, sales taxes and more may be a challenge. Both Bishop and Allain say they expect an organized effort this summer and fall to convince voters that the tax package is right for them. The groups that supported the various bills throughout the process will likely head up that campaign, they say. Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, says he will begin reaching out to his board members soon to see exactly what kind of resources they want to put into the effort. “We’re going to be involved,” Waguespack says.
Income Tax

Lawmakers send tax swap to voters as session ends

On the last day of the 2021 regular session, the Louisiana Senate gave final passage to a complex tax overhaul that supporters hope will make the state more attractive to businesses and residents. The package now heads to the governor's desk, though voters will have the final say in October.
Politics

Governor Reeves supports ‘will of voters’ of Medical Marijuana

Governor Tate Reeves says he wants legislators to put a medical marijuana program into state law after the state Supreme Court recently overturned one that voters approved. Reeves says he supports the will of the voters and he thinks Mississippi will get a program. Reeves says he wants one set quickly. He is not saying whether he will call legislators into special session.
Virginia State
Chicago Sun-Times

Virginia voters picking Democratic nominee for governor

RICHMOND, Va. — Voters on Tuesday were deciding the Democratic nominee in this year’s closely watched race for Virginia governor, whittling down a five-person field in which former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is widely viewed as having a commanding lead. McAuliffe, a longtime Democratic Party fundraiser who previously held office from...
Tallahassee, FL

Debate continues as no-fault insurance repeal awaits governor’s signature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida’s no-fault auto insurance law is on the chopping block as legislation that would repeal the decades-old law awaits the Governor’s signature. Florida’s no-fault law currently requires drivers to carry at least $10,000 of personal injury protection coverage. “Honesty that dollar amount is gone...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Governor calls Legislature back to second special session

Gov. Mike Dunleavy called the Legislature into a second special session to pass a complete budget that will prevent a government shutdown. The budget for the coming fiscal year that was passed by the Legislature this week failed to have a new effective date of July 1, and thus a partial government shutdown would occur until the 90-day effective date. That means the government wouldn’t be funded until September.
Politics

Abbott vetoes funding for Texas Legislature as punishment for walkout on elections bill

*Editor's note* This story's headline was edited for length. "Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes funding for Texas Legislature and its staff as punishment for Democrats’ walkout on elections bill" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Texas State
WashingtonExaminer

Texas governor vetoes funding for Legislature after Democrats block voting bill

Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed funding for the Texas state Legislature after Democrats in the state House blocked the Republican-backed election reform bill. This follows through with a threat he made at the end of May when Democrats blocked S.B. 7 by walking out of the regular legislative session, meaning the House did not have a quorum and therefore could not pass the bill. Among other changes, the bill would create new rules for mail-in voting and provide more access to poll watchers.
Politics

87TH REGULAR SESSION ENDS, GOVERNOR PROMISES SPECIAL SESSION

On May 31, both chambers of the Texas Legislature adjourned Sine Die (pronounced “SĪ-nee-dīe”) officially ending the Regular Legislative Session. Unfortunately the Election Integrity legislation–Senate Bill 7 was killed when almost all of the House Democrats quit on Texas and refused to be present in the House Chamber—which stopped all pending legislation. In light of the unfinished business, Governor Abbott admonished Legislators that he will call a special session later this year to complete the Election Integrity legislation as well as bail reform. The Governor also expressed disappointment with the House Democrats by promising to veto the state budget article that funds the legislative branch. In other words, House members must show back up to work in the House Chamber to ensure the legislative branch continues to operate for all Texans.
Politics

Decision soon on merit raises, governor says

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he understands that executive branch state employees are concerned about their merit pay raises and the prospect of paying increased health insurance premiums next year. "I am evaluating this issue very carefully and will announce the merit percentage increases in the near future," the Republican governor...
Saint Louis, MO
WashingtonExaminer

McCloskeys get new guns after firearms confiscation

The St. Louis couple who brandished weapons while staring down Black Lives Matter demonstrators have gotten new weapons to replace their confiscated firearms. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who days ago pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges for aiming guns at protesters in June 2020 at the height of the protests after George Floyd's death, have gotten new AR-15-style guns to replace the firearms state authorities will destroy as part of their plea bargains.
Politics

Gov. Abbott vetoes funding for Legislature, staff

Gov. Greg Abbott followed through Friday on a threat to veto a section of the state budget that funds the Texas Legislature, its staffers and legislative agencies. The governor’s move targeting lawmaker pay comes after House Democrats walked out in the final days of the regular legislative session, breaking quorum, to block passage of Senate Bill 7, Abbott’s priority elections bill that would have overhauled voting rights in the state. The move also killed bail legislation that Abbott had earmarked as a priority.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

IRS denies tax-exempt status to Christian nonprofit group because 'Bible teachings are typically affiliated with the Republican Party'

The Internal Revenue Service denied a Christian nonprofit group tax-exempt status because the Bible's "teachings are typically affiliated with" the GOP and its candidates. “Specifically, you educate Christians on what the Bible says in areas where they can be instrumental including the areas of sanctity of life, the definition of marriage, biblical justice, freedom of speech, defense, and borders and immigration, U.S. and Israel relations,” read a letter from IRS Exempt Organizations Director Stephen Martin to Christians Engaged, a nonprofit group seeking tax-exempt status. “The Bible teachings are typically affiliated with the [Republican Party] and candidates. This disqualifies you from exemption under IRC Section 501(c)(3).”
Georgia State
Fox News

CNN shredded for misleading headline about GA voter roll purge: 'This is journalistic malpractice'

CNN was the focus of criticism on Sunday following a misleading headline concerning Georgia's purge of outdated voter files from the state's voter registration roll. The CNN story, headlined, "Georgia removes 100,000 names from voter registration rolls" riled up Twitter critics, who accused the left-leaning outlet of intentionally omitting "a rather important detail that every U.S. state routinely removes moved/inactive voters from their rolls as a best practice of election administration."
Congress & Courts
The Hill

Manchin compromise proposal a 'federal takeover of the election system,' GOP senator says

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) on Sunday called Sen. Joe Manchin 's (D-W.Va.) voting reform compromise proposal a "federal takeover of the election system." Host Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" asked Portman what he thought of a five-point memo from Manchin that calls for making Election Day a national holiday, banning partisan gerrymandering and allowing for at least 15 days of early voting.
Congress & Courts
Newsweek

'Traitors': Rep. Moulton Calls for Greene, Gaetz and Gosar to Be Ousted Over FBI-Riot Theory

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts on Sunday called for Republicans who pushed the false flag FBI-Capitol riot conspiracy theory to be ousted from office. On Monday, right-wing website Revolver News published a new conspiracy theory that the FBI organized the deadly Capitol riot on January 6. Tucker Carlson picked up the theory on Fox News one day later, prompting some GOP lawmakers—including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona—to promote the theory throughout the week.