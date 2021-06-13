Schwarber hits 2 HRs, Ross dominant as Nats beat Giants 5-0

It's been an uneven start to the 2021 MLB season for the New York Yankees, both in terms of on-field performance and off-field drama. While the team does have a winning record, the Yankees find themselves behind both the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox in the AL East standings. They're also smack dab in the middle of a new controversy, as ace Gerrit Cole has seemingly admitted to doctoring baseballs. The Yankees would surely welcome a hot streak from sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton right about now, to not only help the team climb the standings, but also distract everyone from the current news cycle. And for Yankees fans, there is reason to believe a home run binge is forthcoming. In a 9-6 victory vs. the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, Judge launched his 15th long ball of the season (tied for seventh in MLB), while Stanton hit two homers to bring his season total to 11. Stanton added his 12th dinger Thursday night.