Andre Drummond Appreciative Of Support From Marc Gasol & Montrezl Harrell After Coming To Lakers

By Yahoo! Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Andre Drummond signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in March to provide relief while superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James were out with injuries. He also rounded a center rotation that featured former Sixth Man of the year Montrezl Harrell and NBA champion Marc Gasol. Drummond recently reflected positively upon his time with the Lakers even though the season didn't end how he had hoped.

