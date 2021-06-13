Andre Drummond Appreciative Of Support From Marc Gasol & Montrezl Harrell After Coming To Lakers

Marc Gasol, like his brother Pau, started his NBA career as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. Unlike Marc, Pau left Memphis in his prime to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. He won two championships there and will forever be remembered as the co-star that finally helped Kobe Bryant get back to the top of the mountain after his breakup with Shaquille O'Neal. He may have left as a free agent in 2014, but the elder Gasol is a Laker legend that will be revered in Los Angeles forever.