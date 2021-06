LONDON (AP) — The capacity at Wembley Stadium will increase to at least 40,000 as the European Championship progresses after the British government decided to further ease coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks. The number of spectators will be increased from the 22,500 currently permitted for the group matches. One round of 16 game, both semifinals and the final will benefit from the enlarged capacity. The move comes despite the government’s delaying the removal of more coronavirus restrictions in England by four weeks to July 19. Spectators at Wembley have to provide proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative test to access the stadium.