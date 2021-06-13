Cancel
Rodón takes no-hitter into 7th; White Sox sweep Tigers

By DAVE HOGG
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Rodón took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Chicago White Sox completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 4-1 win on Sunday.

The Tigers didn’t come close to a hit until Eric Haase’s deep fly fell just past left fielder Andrew Vaughn’s glove for a double with one out in the seventh.

“I left a slider over the plate and he put a good swing on it,” Rodón said. “I thought Andrew had made the catch, and I think Haase did too, but he just missed it. Left field is huge here, and he couldn’t have done anything else to get there.”

Rodón finished the inning, allowing one run on one hit and two walks while striking out nine. Evan Marshall and Liam Hendriks completed the one-hitter, with Hendriks getting his AL-leading 17th save.

The last visiting pitcher to throw a no-hitter at Detroit was the Angels’ Nolan Ryan on July 15, 1973.

The Tigers used six pitchers on a bullpen day, one day after using catcher Jake Rogers and infielder Harold Castro to pitch the final two innings of a 15-2 loss.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on Jose Abreu’s RBI single off Tyler Alexander (0-1), and Leury Garcia made it 2-0 in the fifth with a run-scoring double.

Buck Farmer, called up from Triple-A Toledo before the game, hit Danny Mendick with the bases loaded in the sixth, then walked Garcia to make it 4-0.

“We were hoping to get more than one inning from Buck, but he used up a lot of pitches getting out of his own jam,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.

Haase took third on a wild pitch after his double and scored on Niko Goodrum’s sacrifice fly.

“That was a tough spot, because we all know what was happening,” Haase said. “He was dominating and really grinding us down. Even my hit was more of a one-handed swing that just got past a glove.”

Rodón and catcher Zack Collins thought they had struck out Hasse out on a 2-2 slider, but plate umpire Pat Hoberg called it a ball.

“Pat’s one of the best umpires in the game,” Rodón said. “If he missed one, it means he’s human. It just wasn’t meant to be today.”

MOVES

The Tigers selected Farmer from Triple-A Toledo to replace Beau Burrows, who was optioned after allowing four runs and vomiting on the mound in Saturday’s lopsided loss.

VERLANDER STANDS ALONE

Justin Verlander has the only no-hitter in Comerica Park’s 22 seasons, blanking the Milwaukee Brewers on June 12, 2007 for the first of his three career no-hitters.

The stadium did host one of the most famous near-misses in baseball history. Armando Galarraga lost a perfect game against the Cleveland Indians on June 2, 2010, when first base umpire Jim Joyce incorrectly called Jason Donald safe with two outs in the ninth.

White Sox: The AL Central leaders return home on Monday to start a three-game series with the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. Lance Lynn (7-1, 1.23 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener against Tampa Bay’s Tyler Glasnow (5-2, 2.57).

Tigers: Head west for a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. Matthew Boyd (3-6, 3.56) is scheduled to start Monday’s opener against Brad Keller (6-5, 5.75).

___

