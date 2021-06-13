Cancel
After Djokovic claims 19th Slam, French Open runner-up Tsitsipas says he learned a lesson

By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — When Stefanos Tsitsipas’ first Grand Slam final had ended, he sank into his changeover chair and buried his head in a towel. Novak Djokovic has that effect on opponents. Tsitsipas built a big lead and appeared on his way to an upset victory at the French Open, but...

www.post-gazette.com
