Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield Resident Kieran Smith is Strokes Away from Summer Olympics, Watch Smith on NBC TONIGHT!

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTune into NBC at 8pm TONIGHT to watch Ridgefield resident Kieran Smith swim in the 400 Freestyle finals at the Olympic Trials. Ridgefield resident Kieran Smith is strokes away from being named to the U.S. Olympic team! Smith qualified for the finals first overall this morning in the penultimate heat with a time of 3:48.06, easily beating rival Zane Grothe who finished in spot 11 and is out of the final.

