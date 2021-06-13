PUBLIC NOTICE
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources announces that pursuant to Virgin Islands Rules and Regulations, Title 12, Chapter 21, Section 904-9 and Virgin Islands Code, Title 12, Chapter 21, a meeting of the St. John Committee of the Virgin Islands Coastal Zone Management Commission have been scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. In an effort to help to reduce the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), this meeting will be held via the video conferencing platform Zoom.stcroixsource.com