PUBLIC NOTICE

By Lara Halliday
stcroixsource.com
 8 days ago

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources announces that pursuant to Virgin Islands Rules and Regulations, Title 12, Chapter 21, Section 904-9 and Virgin Islands Code, Title 12, Chapter 21, a meeting of the St. John Committee of the Virgin Islands Coastal Zone Management Commission have been scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. In an effort to help to reduce the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), this meeting will be held via the video conferencing platform Zoom.

stcroixsource.com
