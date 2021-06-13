Cancel
Pets

Help your newly adopted dog feel at home with these 6 tips

pawtracks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately 1.6 million rescue dogs are adopted into U.S. homes each year. And depending on a rescue dog’s history, it can take from a few weeks to several months to feel secure in her new environment. Adopting a dog is one of the most rewarding and exciting things you’ll ever do. To ensure a smooth transition, you’ll need to take things slowly. Remember, your new dog may already have passed through several homes before ending up in the shelter. Now, you’re introducing her to yet another new situation. You’ll need to earn her trust and reassure her that your home is forever. Following are six tips to help your newly adopted dog feel at home.

www.pawtracks.com
