Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storms leading to September feel this week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two rounds of cold fronts are expected to move through the Commonwealth, producing storms and cooler weather to come for the week ahead. Scattered strong to severe storms will continue to move through late into this evening and early tonight, but the severe threat should generally be diminishing after sunset. Temperatures will vary greatly depending on if you saw storm activity, but generally, we will fall through the 70s this evening and end up into the 60s tonight. Some patchy dense fog could develop again for many areas overnight.www.wkyt.com