Marvin Vettori eying return against ‘drunk’ Paulo Costa: ‘I’d like to smack this guy’

By Ryan Harkness
MMAmania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvin Vettori came into UFC 263 with a lot of confidence in his ability to defeat middleweight champ Israel Adesanya. And he seems to have left UFC 263 with at least some of that intact, despite getting blanked on the scorecards 50-45. In an interview with BT Sport shortly after the fight. “The Italian Dream” sounded disappointed by the loss but also insistent it didn’t go as badly as ... well, as badly as it did.

www.mmamania.com
