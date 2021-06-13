Phillies cut down on K's and ride Aaron Nola to sweep Yankees

Aaron Nola is still an ace. Let’s just get that out of the way. However, he has been pretty mediocre lately, and for a team that has playoff aspirations, that’s a problem. Since he threw a complete game shutout on April 18, Nola has made nine starts, throwing 50 2⁄3 innings in those starts. He has a 4.97 ERA during that stretch, allowing nine home runs, a .270/.324/.464 line, but still maintaining a 57:14 K:BB ratio. He’s been extremely inconsistent and not at all what the team envisioned when they looked at their rotation on paper to begin the season and nodded with a grin. There are still people who believe that Nola is an ace (including yours truly), but for the first time in a while, that position seems to be teetering.