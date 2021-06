NEW YORK -- Mere days ago, before the Brooklyn Nets clobbered the Milwaukee Bucks twice in increasingly violent fashion, people wanted to know about DeAndre Jordan. A reporter asked Nets coach Steve Nash about the veteran center at practice last Friday and again just before tipoff on Saturday. Jordan had started all three of the regular-season matchups, including a pair in Milwaukee in early May. Aside from a handful of minutes in Denver, he hadn't played since.