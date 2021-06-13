Blue Jays crush eight homers in rout of Sox

BOSTON -- The Blue Jays took batting practice for just under three hours on Sunday at Fenway Park, and the Red Sox were pitching. Teoscar Hernández led an offensive avalanche in the 18-4 win over the Red Sox, as the Blue Jays launched eight home runs on 20 hits. Toronto is the first team in baseball to reach 100 home runs, now with 104, and it only widened its lead as the best-slugging team in the game. This was, in every way, the Blue Jays at their best.