Three takes on Nebraska's addition of Ohio State DB Tyreke Johnson

The Michigan football team cannot drink red Gatorade because of the Ohio State football program. © Provided by Fansided Apparently, the Michigan football team sees red when … they see red, as it makes them think about the hated Ohio State football program. It has been about a decade since the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes on the field. Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan while he was in Columbus. Not being able to get it done vs. the Buckeyes has defined the Jim Harbaugh era in Ann Arbor. Thus, Michigan is taking its hatred of Ohio State to another level. No red is allowed in the team facility and you cannot even drink red Gatorade there. This is the latest example of how much Ohio State is living inside of Michigan’s head rent-free. Michigan football: No red Gatorade for you because Ohio State wears red In addition to having a…