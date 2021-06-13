Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Three takes on Nebraska's addition of Ohio State DB Tyreke Johnson

By Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Scarlet Nation
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are three quick takes on Nebraska's addition of former five-star Ohio State DB Tyreke Johnson. Nebraska went into the month of May with a clear transfer portal priority - defensive back. The Huskers have been hit hard by the transfer portal in the secondary the last few years, as...

nebraska.rivals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyreke Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Will Johnson#American Football#Nu#Huskers#Buckeyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportssunnysidesun.com

Huskers land former five-star DB and Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson

Nebraska found its transfer defensive back, and he’s a former blue-chip prospect from a fellow Big Ten school. Former Ohio State defensive back Tyreke Johnson committed to the Huskers on Sunday. The former five-star prospect is set to join a defensive backfield that has several accomplished players but also a general lack of depth. Johnson has three years of eligibility remaining.
College SportsPosted by
The Press

Tyreke Johnson

Huskers land former five-star DB and Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson. Nebraska landed a verbal commitment from Ohio State transfer DB Tyreke Johnson, who is eligible immediately and has three years of eligibility.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Former 5-star Ohio State signee announces transfer to Big Ten program

Former Ohio State football player Tyreke Johnson is joining the Nebraska football team. After spending three years with the Ohio State football program, former five-star recruit Tyreke Johnson is transferring to another Big Ten school to play for Scott Frost’s Nebraska football team. Johnson had entered the transfer portal back...
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Former Ohio State DB, 5-star recruit transferring to Nebraska

Nebraska has landed a high-profile player from the NCAA transfer portal. Hayes Fawcett is reporting that former Ohio State cornerback and 5-star talent Tyreke Johnson is transferring to Nebraska. He decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal following the 2020 season, leaving Columbus after three years. It’s...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Why J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer could be Larry Johnson’s recruiting magnum opus as an Ohio State football coach: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Larry Johnson’s legacy as Ohio State football’s defensive line coach is already set in stone. He’s produced three top-five NFL Draft picks, five Big Ten Defensive Linemen of the Year winners and even got a kid to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist. He doesn’t have anything to prove. But his resume could add one more bullet point to it that probably seemed unimaginable when he first got here in 2014.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: The Transfer Portal claims another victim

Alabama football lost another player to the Transfer Portal. Everyone knew that the Transfer Portal was going to impact Alabama football, and it has mostly been a positive experience. Just this summer, Alabama added a starting-caliber receiver and one of the best linebackers in college football. However, it also means...
Nebraska Statevoicenewsnebraska.com

Sterling’s Boldt scores three TDs for Nebraska

CHADRON – This past weekend, Sam Boldt of Sterling played in the Wyoming-Nebraska 6-man All-Star game in Chadron. Boldt and Sterling Jets finished the 2020 regular season with an undefeated record but lost 70-20 in the state finals against McCool Junction. Boldt played running back and linebacker during the 10th annual 6-man All-Star game and had three touchdowns in this […]
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Massive 14-year-old lands scholarship offer from Alabama

Nick Saban is already hard at work recruiting for Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class. Looking into the future and projecting the stars of tomorrow is something that has helped the Crimson Tide program over the years and Saban continues to do that with the recruiting calendar opening back up, Alabama just hosted one of the largest 2024 prospects on campus recently in Seattle native Isendre Ahfua.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: OSU takes lead in recruiting rankings

Thanks to a commit yesterday, the Ohio State football program is back atop the recruiting rankings. The Ohio State football team is back on top. Yesterday’s commitment by four-star receiver Kaleb Brown pushed Ryan Day’s team to the number one spot in 247 Sports’ 2022 recruiting rankings. After linebacker Dasan McCullough de-committed in late April, Ohio State fell to third behind Georgia and LSU.
College Sportshawaiiprepworld.com

Newest addition to Tausili Akana’s offer list: The Ohio State University

The amazing barnstorming tour of Tausili Akana just got more incredible. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound sophomore (class of 2023) emerged from an unofficial visit at Ohio State with a scholarship offer. Akana visited the Buckeyes and participated in a camp on Tuesday, then announced the offer early Wednesday morning. The former...
College Sports247Sports

Sunshine State DB Tomauri Johnson impresses Rebel staff at FIU camp, earns Ole Miss offer

Ole Miss coaches attended a prospect camp held at Florida International on Monday and found a 2024 defensive back that caught their eye. After a stellar camp performance, the rebels offered cornerback Tomauri Johnson, a 6-3, 185-pound rising cornerback out of Miami International Academy. Ole Miss was the first SEC offer for Johnson and the second program to pull the trigger, joining Syracuse on his sheet.
College Sportslascrucestoday.com

Three Aggie Men’s Basketball Seniors Return For Additional year of Eligibility

Aggie men’s basketball coach Chris Jans announced some good news yesterday. Three seniors who received an additional year of eligibility will be back. Las Crucen Johnny McCants, Donnie Tillman and Clayton henry announced they would return for another year. NMSU will plug the senior trio in to a 2021-22 roster that includes leading scorer Jabari Rice, and Power 5 transfers like Teddy Allen from Nebraska, Nate Pryor from Washington and Mario McKinney Jr. who played freshman ball at Missouri.
Michigan Statebucksinsider.com

Michigan's hatred of Ohio State extends to beverages

The Michigan football team cannot drink red Gatorade because of the Ohio State football program. © Provided by Fansided Apparently, the Michigan football team sees red when … they see red, as it makes them think about the hated Ohio State football program. It has been about a decade since the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes on the field. Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan while he was in Columbus. Not being able to get it done vs. the Buckeyes has defined the Jim Harbaugh era in Ann Arbor. Thus, Michigan is taking its hatred of Ohio State to another level. No red is allowed in the team facility and you cannot even drink red Gatorade there. This is the latest example of how much Ohio State is living inside of Michigan’s head rent-free. Michigan football: No red Gatorade for you because Ohio State wears red In addition to having a…
NFLEleven Warriors

Justin Fields Debuts in Madden, Washington Fans Don't Think Ohio State Values J.T. Tuimoloau, and Ryan Watts Wants to Rep Chipotle

Personal news: next week I will be on my honeymoon that got delayed a year due to The Very Bad Virus celebrating my wife miraculously not leaving me within the year. Y'all know the drill – there will be a Skull Session every morning, it just won't be written by me. I only request that you be as unkind to them as you are to me (and don't be shy about sending me all of your Portland/Seattle/San Francisco/Los Angeles recommendations).