NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Twitter Is Going Nuts Over Kyrie Irving's Ankle Breaker

Kyrie Irving had an incredible crossover move to drop Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks to the floor on Sunday afternoon during Game 4 in Milwaukee.

Irving unfortunately missed the shot to complete the highlight, but the move has Twitter going nuts over what happened.

Here are some Tweets about the crossover below, and the video can be seen in a Tweet from ESPN.

The Brooklyn Nets were 2-point favorites on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for Game 4, according to FanDuel.

