Detroit, MI

Pato O'Ward, 'coming like a freight train,' rallies to record IndyCar win, his second victory of season

By Connor O'Halloran
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT -- Pato O'Ward became IndyCar's first repeat winner of the season by charging through the field Sunday on a final restart to steal the victory away from Josef Newgarden at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. O'Ward was fifth on a restart with seven laps remaining, but the 22-year-old...

www.espn.com
