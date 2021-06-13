Pato O'Ward, 'coming like a freight train,' rallies to record IndyCar win, his second victory of season

Pato O’Ward became IndyCar’s first repeat winner of the season by charging through the field Sunday on a final restart to steal the victory away from Josef Newgarden at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit. O’Ward was fifth on a restart with seven laps remaining, but the 22-year-old from Mexico picked off the field then went wheel-to-wheel with Newgarden and finally completed the pass with just over two laps remaining. O’Ward ultimately beat Newgarden by 6.7595 seconds and dedicated the win to Arrow McLaren SP teammate Felix Rosenqvist, who was hospitalized overnight following his crash in Saturday’s first race of the doubleheader. ”I talked to Felix this morning and the important thing is that he’s OK, but I told him, ‘I’m going to win it for you,’ ’' O’Ward said. “I’m a man of my word, I wanted to get it done for him.” . . . John Force, 72, raced to his second Funny Car victory of the year and record 153rd overall, beating teammate Robert Hight on Sunday in the NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, N.H. Force had a 3.972-second run at 327.51 miles per hour in a Chevrolet Camaro.