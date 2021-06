What’s it like when your entire weekend is a highlight reel? Ask Cedric Mullins. The Orioles’ center fielder can attest after he spent Sunday’s 18-5 victory completing a banner series against the Indians, during which he dazzled on both sides of the ball and approached Baltimore’s record for hits in consecutive at-bats. Mullins reached base in 11 consecutive plate appearances and hit safely in nine straight at-bats dating back to Friday night, after he followed Saturday's 5-for-5 performance by going 3-for-4 with two walks in the finale at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.