Buckeyes extend new offer to 2022 offensive lineman, host duo of 2023 prospects
COLUMBUS — Quinn Ewers needed to get back to Ohio State. Ohio State’s 2022 quarterback commit was in Columbus last weekend for Buckeye Bash 2.0, spending time with his future teammates and trying to help the Buckeyes win over some more prospects. But he headed north again this weekend, allowing him to interact with the coaching staff again and build on the relationships he created during the dead period.lettermenrow.com