Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Nancy Pelosi demands Trump’s attorneys general testify and calls data subpoenas ‘beyond Richard Nixon’

By Nathan Place
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dteOG_0aTCOq1C00

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced the Trump administration’s seizing of congressional Democrats’ data on Sunday, calling the tactic “beyond” Nixonian and demanding that Trump-era Justice Department officials testify before Congress.

“What the administration did – the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president – goes even beyond Richard Nixon,” Ms Pelosi told CNN’s State of the Union . “Richard Nixon had an enemies list. This is about undermining the rule of law.”

Recent reports have revealed that in 2017 and 2018, the Justice Department subpoenaed data from Apple on at least two House Democrats, along with some of their aides and family members. The New York Times first reported the subpoenas, and Apple has confirmed that it handed over the data.

On Sunday, Ms Pelosi said former attorneys general Jeff Sessions and William Barr , as well as former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein , must have known about the data mining. All three have said they did not.

“For the attorneys general – Barr and Sessions, at least – to say that they didn’t know anything about it, is beyond belief,” the House speaker said. “So we will have to have them come under oath to testify about that.”

However, when CNN’s Dana Bash asked if the speaker would subpoena those officials if they did not come forward voluntarily, Ms Pelosi stopped short.

“Well, let’s hope that they will want to honor the rule of law,” she said.

Apple has said the Justice Department subpoenaed it in February 2018, requesting 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses. The tech giant complied, but says it had no idea the data was on congressional Democrats.

In fact, it was on two high-ranking Democrats in the House Intelligence Committee – representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell . At the time, that committee was investigating Russia ’s efforts to help Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The former president was furious about the probe, and about information from it leaking to the “fake news” media. The data seizures appear to have been part of an unusually aggressive effort to punish those leaks.

On Sunday, Ms Pelosi said such actions are unacceptable.

“This is just out of the question,” she said. “No matter who’s president, whatever party, this cannot be the way it goes.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

154K+
Followers
83K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Rod Rosenstein
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
William Barr
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Eric Swalwell
Person
Jeff Sessions
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Attorneys#House#Democrats#Nixonian#The Justice Department#Cnn#State Of The Union#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

This GOP senator is now Enemy No. 1 for Trump

(CNN) — On Friday afternoon, former President Donald Trump made it official: He is actively working to oust Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in next year's Republican primary. Trump threw the weight of his endorsement behind Kelly Tshibaka, a former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner who had announced her challenge to the incumbent back in March.
POTUSWashington Post

How Democrats are hoping to unmask the latest Trump-DOJ scandal

It had long been expected that the Biden administration might be reluctant to launch a full fumigation of the epic corruption of the Trump years. The refrain that would justify this foot-dragging, many feared, would be the wretched notion that we must look forward, not back. Yet what we’ve seen...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

How Amy Coney Barrett's vote on Obamacare case proved the Democrats wrong

When former President Donald Trump nominated Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last fall, many Democrats warned she would sink Obamacare. Barrett blew that prediction out of the water on Thursday when she voted with the court’s 7-2 majority to uphold the Affordable Care Act. For people who had been watching one of the year’s biggest Supreme Court cases closely, her decision came as no surprise.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The GOP’s gaslighting on Biden, Putin and Trump

Republicans got a lot out of the Trump presidency, including three Supreme Court justices, tax cuts and more of a fighting chance in future elections than Democrats would like to believe. One thing they did not generally get was the moral high ground or a coherent and consistent political ethos — beyond “Trump.” By constantly bulldozing norms and forcing his party to account for wild political shifts, Donald Trump often rendered his party mute when it came to its once-sacred values.
AOL Corp

Analysis: Trump was wrong about the law, Obamacare politics and his judges

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump promised to repeal Obamacare, the health insurance program that helped fuel the backlash tea party movement and ultimately his own candidacy. If Trump couldn't get Congress to do away with the law — and he couldn't, even with Republicans in control of both chambers...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Nancy Pelosi taps AOC, Himes for new House inequality committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has selected which Democratic members she will appoint to a new select committee focused on addressing wealth inequality — with a former Wall Street financier-turned-nonprofit chief leading the team that includes AOC being in charge of “generational disparities and increasing worker power.”. Pelosi (D-Calif.) unveiled her...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Democrats turn up the heat on DOJ for burying a key Trump document

President Biden’s Justice Department is in an undeniably difficult position. Given the epic corruption of the department by his predecessor, Donald Trump, maximal transparency and accountability are now imperative. But this will inevitably clash with the department’s understandable desire to cling to certain institutional prerogatives. Senate Democrats have a key...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

What's happened to Merrick Garland?

Former Attorney General William Barr ’s problem was that he was an advocate but did not know who his client was. After years on the bench, Attorney General Merrick Garland knows who his client is, but more and more, it appears he is more judge than advocate. In appointing Garland,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Justice Department drops Trump-era criminal probe and lawsuit related to John Bolton's book

Washington (CNN) — The Justice Department has closed its year-old criminal investigation into former Trump national security adviser John Bolton and dropped a related lawsuit connected to the publication of his book about the ex-President's diplomatic bungling. The Trump-era criminal investigation had scrutinized whether Bolton's book illegally revealed national security...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The Republican Party's mission: whitewash the Trump presidency

(CNN) — The Republican Party has turned to another page in the authoritarian playbook as it whitewashes the history of Donald Trump's presidency. It's as if the fawning over Vladimir Putin never happened. Or Trump's assurance that Covid-19 would simply "go away" never passed his lips. Trump's acolytes have, meanwhile, rebranded the worst assault in American democracy in modern times into a January 6 tourist jaunt as they seek to cleanse the reputation of the former President who told rioters to "fight like Hell" and, months later, still holds enormous sway over the GOP.