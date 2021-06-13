Cancel
NBA

Irving leaves Game 4 of Nets-Bucks series with injury

By STEVE MEGARGEE
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed the second half of Game 4 of his team's second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks after spraining his ankle midway through the second quarter.

Irving left the game and headed to the locker room with 5:52 left in the period, leaving Brooklyn without two of its superstars. The Nets announced at halftime he had a sprained ankle and wouldn't return to the game.

Irving had just made a basket in the paint when he landed awkwardly. On his way down, Irving's left leg appeared to hit Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's right leg before the Nets guard landed.

He remained on the floor as play initially continued on the other end of the court.

When the game eventually stopped on a change of possession, Nets team officials checked on Irving before he headed to the locker room.

Irving had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists when the seven-time All-Star left the game with the Nets trailing 44-40.

The Nets, who entered the day with a 2-1 series lead, already are playing without nine-time All-Star and 2018 MVP James Harden due to right hamstring tightness. Harden hasn’t played since getting hurt in the opening minute of Game 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

