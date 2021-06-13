Cancel
Redfall is a co-op vampire hunting game by Arkane Studios for Xbox

By Pulasthi Ariyasinghe Neowin
Neowin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase today, Arkane Studios showed up as the "one last thing" with a brand new game announcement for Redfall. Only a cinematic trailer accompanied the announcement, seen above, but thankfully quite a bit of information about the vampire hunting experience was revealed today.

