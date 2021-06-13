Cancel
Jarren Duran (OF, BOS) - Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

By Doug Goldring
rotoballer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANALYSIS: Jarren Duran is widely regarded to be one of Boston's top prospects, a player who has significantly raised his profile among both fans and experts alike since the 2021 minor-league season began. In 21 games and 85 at-bats at Triple-A Worcester this season, Duran has slashed .259/.364/.600 with eight home runs, five steals, 19 runs, and 14 RBI. The Duran-watch was postponed by several weeks recently as Duran joined Team USA for Olympic Qualifying and produced a .368 batting average with a double, a triple, a steal, three runs, and three RBI in 19 at-bats.

