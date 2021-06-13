2021 All-Star Race: DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy NASCAR Lineup Picks
For the first time in the race's history, the annual NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race will take place deep in the heart of Texas at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday evening (June 13). And there are a lot of unknowns. It would take me a solid half hour to explain the rules of the race to you; as there are stages, inverts, bonus money for pit crews and, of course, the $1 million check awaiting the winner in victory lane. So, I'll do my best.www.rotoballer.com