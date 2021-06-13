Cancel
Robbie Grossman (OF, DET) - Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

By Doug Goldring
rotoballer.com
 9 days ago

ANALYSIS: Robbie Grossman appeared on the scene in 2013, and is now on his fourth major-league club. He's never had more than 420 at-bats, 11 homers, or nine steals in a year. At first glance, he wouldn't seem relevant for fantasy, but Grossman has been breaking out since the beginning of 2020, and it's time he got some credit for it.

