Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Exodus of election officials raises concerns of partisanship

By Associated Press
Posted by 
TheGrio.com
TheGrio.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is no shortage of job openings for local election officials in Michigan. It’s the same in Pennsylvania. Wisconsin, too. After facing threats and intimidation during the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath, and now the potential of new punishments in certain states, county officials who run elections are quitting or retiring early. The once quiet job of election administration has become a political minefield thanks to the baseless claims of widespread fraud that continue to be pushed by many in the Republican Party.

thegrio.com
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Jim Marchant
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Election Results#Presidential Elections#Legislature#The Republican Party#Reuters#Democrat#Gop#State#Capitol#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Trump World’s latest crazy idea could be good for Democrats

CNN — Close your eyes and picture this come January 2023. “Speaker of the House: Donald J. Trump.”. If you are like most Americans, the thought of Trump – the man who incited an act of “domestic terrorism,” as FBI Director Christopher Wray has defined the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol – as speaker is both appalling and alarming.
Michigan StatePosted by
NBC News

Trump's influence on Republicans faces key test in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s poll numbers aren’t what they used to be, and she’s provided fodder for critics who see her failing to meet her own coronavirus rules. But a year after then-President Donald Trump urged followers to “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” and the FBI scuttled an alleged militia...
POTUSThe Guardian

Squad goals: Ocasio-Cortez warns Biden patience is wearing thin

Cold reality intrudes on Biden’s first few months as leftist Democrats frustrated with president’s agenda stalling in Congress. They were pointed questions, not personal criticisms. But they will have conveyed a warning to Joe Biden that the patience of the left of the Democratic party and its leaders in ‘the Squad’ of progressive politicians is not infinite.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

Republicans dig in and prepare to sink Democrats’ voting rights bill

Senate Republicans are preparing to unanimously block Democrats’ marquee election reform legislation, in a move that sets the stage for a bitter showdown over the future of voting rights across America and the survival of the filibuster rule. The Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and a dozen top lieutenants said...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Pence faces hecklers shouting 'traitor' at religious conservative conference

(CNN) — Former vice president Mike Pence on Friday was heckled at a conference for religious conservatives, ahead of a speech that took aim at his successor. Shouts of "traitor" and "freedom" were heard coming from a small group within the audience as Pence took the stage. Wearing red "Make America Great Again" ball caps, they were immediately escorted out of the conference hall by law enforcement.
Arizona StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Arizona election analysis finds GOP voters disenchanted with Trump helped Biden win

An unofficial bipartisan election analysis conducted respectively to the Senate-led recount of 2.1 million ballots in Arizona's Maricopa County concluded that Republicans disenchanted with then-President Donald Trump were responsible for his loss in the 2020 election. Benny White, a Republican election researcher who previously ran for Pima County recorder, joined...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The Republican Party's mission: whitewash the Trump presidency

(CNN) — The Republican Party has turned to another page in the authoritarian playbook as it whitewashes the history of Donald Trump's presidency. It's as if the fawning over Vladimir Putin never happened. Or Trump's assurance that Covid-19 would simply "go away" never passed his lips. Trump's acolytes have, meanwhile, rebranded the worst assault in American democracy in modern times into a January 6 tourist jaunt as they seek to cleanse the reputation of the former President who told rioters to "fight like Hell" and, months later, still holds enormous sway over the GOP.