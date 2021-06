FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Another week in the book means another Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire report. The 2021 season is flying by and every passing week means there’s less time for you to improve your fantasy rosters and make your push towards the top of the standings. What are you waiting for? Jacob deGrom to allow an earned run? Well, when you’re striking out Fernando Tatis Jr on a damn 95 mph SLIDER, I don’t think that earned run is going to happen any time soon. Fortunately, this week’s report is chalked full of intriguing pickups to give your teams the boosts they need.