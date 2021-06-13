Cancel
Adam Wainwright (SP, STL) - Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

By Kyle Bishop
Cover picture for the articleANALYSIS: Adam Wainwright will turn 40 in August, but he continues to find ways to get major-league hitters out on a consistent basis. In 12 starts covering 73.2 innings, the veteran has a respectable 4.03 ERA and 1.14 WHIP along with 67 strikeouts. 21 of the 33 runs he's allowed came in just four of those appearances and while we can't just hand-wave them away, the occasional clunker has partially obscured the best work we've seen from Wainwright since his early 2010s heyday.

