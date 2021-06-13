Cancel
Daniel Bard (RP, COL) - Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups

By Mike Schwarzenbach
rotoballer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANALYSIS: Just pick up Daniel Bard. Seriously, I get the stigma around "RP-COL" in fantasy, but it's getting ridiculous to see Bard on waivers. Bard hasn't allowed an earned run since May 12. In that span, he's picked up five saves and struck out 19 batters in 12 1/2 innings. He's got eight saves on the season and is sporting a strong 30.7 percent strikeout rate and a 48.5 percent ground-ball rate. Long story short, Bard is locked-in as the closer for the Rockies and a must-roster reliever in fantasy.

www.rotoballer.com
