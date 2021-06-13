Cesar Hernandez (2B, CLE) - Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups
ANALYSIS: Cesar Hernandez leads off every night in Cleveland, and he's managed a mediocre .220/.299/.388 slash line in 58 games and 227 at-bats for the season as of Friday afternoon. To call that line pedestrian would be generous. However, Statcast data indicates that Hernandez has significantly underperformed his underlying metrics, as he has an xBA and xSLG of .264 and .452, respectively, and his career-high .344 xwOBA sits 42 points higher than his actual .302 wOBA. Diving even further into Hernandez's bad luck, he has a .246 BABIP this season, a full 87 points below his career .333 number.www.rotoballer.com