Jake Fraley (OF, SEA) - Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Skubal has quietly emerged as another solid young pitcher out of Detroit. Mostly recently, he blanked the Yankees over six innings on just three hits and eight strikeouts. On the year, he has a 4.59 ERA over 49 innings pitched with 57 strikeouts and 23 walks. Sure, he’s giving up some loud contact and walking too many hitters, but his ability to generate swings and misses with his enticing pitch mix have gotten the fantasy juices flowing around Tarik Skubal. I’m not without skepticism with Skubal, as his schedule in the near future does not look fantastic. He might have a few starts against the White Sox and either the Cardinals or Astros in the next few weeks. This is more of a flyer pick than anything, hoping that a 24-year-old rookie with his ability to generate MLB-level hitters to swing and miss as much as he has been can take a step forward during his rookie season.