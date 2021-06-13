Cancel
Jake Fraley (OF, SEA) - Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

By RotoBrady
rotoballer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANALYSIS: Maybe it's the playing time or the Seattle youth movement, but Jake Fraley finally looks like a complete major league product in 2021. He had struggled mightily in his previous 66 AB in 2019 and 2020 for the M's, but in 40 AB this season, Fraley had struck for two home runs, stolen four bases, and hit for a .250/.492/.450 slash. He had similar success for Triple-A Tacoma this season in just 22 AB, hitting for two home runs, stealing two bases, and netting a 1.182 OPS.

Jake Fraley
Slash
#Fantasy Baseball#Seattle#Pickups#Triple A Ab#Babip#Obp
