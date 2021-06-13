Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Christian Arroyo (2B, 3B, BOS) - Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

By Doug Goldring
rotoballer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANALYSIS: Christian Arroyo returned from the injured list on May 25, and since that time he has been very hot, batting .303 with a .954 OPS in 11 games with two home runs and three doubles. He's scored five runs and driven in nine more in that span. In June, he has been perhaps the best hitter in the potent Boston lineup as of Friday, leading the Red Sox with two home runs, nine RBI, a .640 slugging percentage, and a 1.054 OPS in that time, according to the team.

www.rotoballer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Arroyo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bos#Fantasy Baseball#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Boston

‘Excited is an understatement’: Christian Arroyo enjoyed first homer in front of fans at Fenway

Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo had never homered in front of fans at Fenway Park before Thursday, but when he finally did, it was a big one. Arroyo obliterated a pitch off the Draft Kings sign in left field in the bottom of the fifth inning, which drew the Red Sox back even with the Astros in the final game of their series. The Astros took the lead one more time, but the Red Sox scored five more runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 12-8 victory.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Christian Arroyo’s grand slam gives Boston Red Sox 10-8 win over Braves to finish sweep; Garrett Richards has RBI double (first MLB hit)

ATLANTA — Christian Arroyo just can’t stop hitting clutch home runs for the Red Sox. Arroyo launched a game-winning grand slam — Boston’s first of the season — off Braves reliever A.J. Minter in the seventh inning Wednesday night as the Red Sox came back to beat Atlanta, 10-8, for the second straight night. Arroyo’s fourth homer in 12 games traveled 467 feet, putting the Sox back on top after they had fallen behind an inning earlier.
MLBclosecallsports.com

MLB Ejection 075 - Jim Wolf (1; Christian Arroyo)

HP Umpire Jim Wolf ejected Red Sox 2B Christian Arroyo (strike three call; QOCY) in the top of the 9th inning of the #RedSox-#Royals game. With one out and none on, Arroyo took a 1-2 fastball from Royals pitcher Greg Holland for a called third strike. Replays indicate the pitch was located over the inner edge of home plate and at the waist (px -0.75, pz 3.02 [sz_top 3.41]), the call was correct. At the time of the ejection, the Royals were leading, 5-3. The Royals ultimately won the contest, 5-3. This is Jim Wolf (28)'s 1st ejection of 2021.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBbellyupfantasysports.com

Fantasy Baseball Key Waiver Pickups Early June Edition

This paragraph will help fantasy managers identify the fantasy baseball waiver pickups that will heal their rosters held hostage by injuries and non performers. Without question, the Cubs have been hot of late. One of the players that have helped them achieve such heights is Adbert Alzolay. After making ten appearances in the last two seasons, Alzolay has already made ten starts in 2021. His last two starts were especially impressive as he allowed just one earned run on eight hits in 10.2 innings while striking out 13.
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 11 Hitting Waiver Wire: Ji-Man Choi Heating Up

César Hernandez is the epitome of a fringe fantasy player. Some months he gets mass dropped onto the waiver wire, just to have people rush to pick him back up a few weeks later when he starts getting hot. There’s plenty of reason to consider rostering Hernandez now, however. For starters, with whatever production he has given so far in 2021, he’s likely to get better. His career numbers indicate he’s underperforming a tad (although this is happening around the league to quite a few players). That being said, some of his underlying metrics look promising. His plate discipline is well above average with his K%, BB%, Whiff%, and Chase Rate all at or above the 63rd-percentile. In addition to this, his Average Exit Velocity and Expected Slugging are both at or above the 60th-percentile. He’s not going to win you your league, but he might certainly provide more production than a few alternative options right now.
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 11 Pitching Waiver Wire: Shane McClanahan Worth A Look

Skubal has quietly emerged as another solid young pitcher out of Detroit. Mostly recently, he blanked the Yankees over six innings on just three hits and eight strikeouts. On the year, he has a 4.59 ERA over 49 innings pitched with 57 strikeouts and 23 walks. Sure, he’s giving up some loud contact and walking too many hitters, but his ability to generate swings and misses with his enticing pitch mix have gotten the fantasy juices flowing around Tarik Skubal. I’m not without skepticism with Skubal, as his schedule in the near future does not look fantastic. He might have a few starts against the White Sox and either the Cardinals or Astros in the next few weeks. This is more of a flyer pick than anything, hoping that a 24-year-old rookie with his ability to generate MLB-level hitters to swing and miss as much as he has been can take a step forward during his rookie season.
MLBNBC Sports

Waiver Wired: Miguel Making Moves

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Projecting players for 2021 was already a difficult — nay, impossible —...
MLBfangraphs.com

Waiver Wire Targets: Week 11

During drafts, I try to target well-rounded hitters who aren’t one-trick ponies. The reason is that it’s easier to find balanced hitters to replace them when there is an injury. This week’s waiver wire is full of those well-rounded hitter replacements. As for pitchers, it’s another week of potential darts. who will be must starts in a week or two? The key is figuring out who differentiates themselves.
MLBBleacher Report

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured MLB Players for Week 11

Injuries have become especially pervasive for pitching staffs around the league in recent weeks. Just ask the St. Louis Cardinals. The Redbirds lost ace Jack Flaherty to an oblique injury after placing Miles Mikolas on the 60-day injured list (forearm) and also losing left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (lower back). St....
MLBfantasypros.com

8 Under-the-Radar Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 11)

With the calendar officially flipped to June, fantasy baseball managers have a fairly good idea of the strengths and deficiencies of their roster. Perhaps you’re short on steals due to injuries or draft neglect. Maybe those pitcher wins just aren’t coming (which is maybe a good reason for you to suggest bailing on Ws as a category next year). Or perhaps you have needs in several areas – and your current streaming tactics just aren’t working.
MLBrotoballer.com

Ryan Jeffers (C, MIN) - Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups

ANALYSIS: Ryan Jeffers is new to the prospect rankings, and his rise through the minor league ranks has landed him in the majors unusually soon for an ascending catcher. In 55 MLB AB last season, Jeffers hit for three home runs and a .273/.355/.436 , but has gotten off to a tougher start for 2021, clubbing four XBH (one triple, one double, one HR) and a slash of .200/.245/.380 in 50 AB.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Waiver Watcher: Week 10

Now that Memorial Day has passed, it’s time to get down to the real business of spending our FAAB — wisely this time. Sure, it’s fun to throw around 50% of your budget in the first month, but what do you have to show for it after it’s all said and done? An injured reliever and a fourth outfielder? Perhaps. If that doesn’t sound like you, congratulations on resisting the urge, and perhaps congratulations on fielding the only team out there not riddled with injuries.
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 12 Hitting Waiver Wire: Can We Believe In Ryan Mountcastle Again?

After a spectacular debut in 2020, in which he delivered a .333/.386/.492 slash line with five home runs, 23 RBIs, and 12 runs across just 140 plate appearances, Mountcastle’s 2021 began disastrously. Through April, he was slashing .198/.229/.286 with one home run, seven RBIs, eight runs, and a 30-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His 30 strikeouts in 96 plate appearances put him above the daunting 30% strikeout rate. Since then, while his strikeouts have only fallen a smidge, he’s slashing .296/.320/.557 with seven home runs, 25 RBIs (!!!), and 16 runs. To be fair, the continuation of strikeouts, with the lack of walks (just seven total walks on the season), is cause for concern. His plate discipline will certainly put a ceiling on his potential production, particularly in the batting average department. Keep in mind, he is still just 24 years old and was recently a well-regarded prospect in the Orioles’ farm system. After being drafted out of high school and turning pro at the age of 18, Mountcastle showed steady improvement throughout his minor league career before exploding onto the scene in 2020.
MLBrotoballer.com

Closers and Saves Report - Week 12 Waiver Wire

With another week of injuries, committees, and blown saves behind us, fantasy managers are starting to see more and more how important having a good bullpen can be. Having the right relievers on a fantasy roster can make up for a somewhat subpar starting rotation, and ensuring you knock all pitching categories out of the fantasy park can even cover up for a rough week from your offensive lineup.