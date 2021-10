Making the Cut’s season 2 winner, Andrea Pitter, is setting up shop in Los Angeles! As part of her grand prize on the show, she opened the doors to her first ready-to-wear store at ROW DTLA (Suite 120) this past Sunday. Along with the lease, Pitter also receives mentorship from the Amazon Fashion team, the ability to sell her Pantora collection direct to consumers in the Amazon Fashion store, and an opportunity to create a co-brand with Amazon Fashion that will be exclusive to Amazon customers. Lest we forget, she also walked away $1 million richer as part of her win!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO